ERB lens sees scheme in fuel deals

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

THERE is a probable scheme between illegal fuel vendors and some staff at certain service stations to cause an artificial shortage of the commodity and in turn offer it at exorbitant prices. The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has warned that it will firmly deal with people involved in such practices as the acts are not only illegal, but inimical to the public. ERB public relations manager Kwali Mfuni said this in a statement yesterday.

The regulator has observed an emergence of the black market for fuel in serviced areas, which is taking advantage of the artificial shortages being compounded by speculative buying. "It should be emphasised that despite the fuel supply challenges in certain areas, selling of fuel to persons with unauthorsed containers is still prohibited," she said. Ms Mfuni said while fuel shortages in some parts of the country are