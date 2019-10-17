ERB engages UK firm over power tariffs

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

ENERGY Markets and Regulatory Consultants (EMRC) has been picked to conduct a US$590,000 12 months cost of service study (CoSS) expected to provide an updated and objective basis for setting electricity tariffs to all customer categories.

CoSS is a complex and highly-specialised study which is used by energy regulators worldwide to determine the efficient cost of providing a service to end users in an energy value supply chain