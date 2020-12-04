ERB, Daily Mail sign deal

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) and the Zambia Daily Mail Limited have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at providing a framework for cooperation in publishing adverts, advertorial and editorial content centred on energy-related matters.

During the signing of the MoU with the country’s leading newspaper yesterday, ERB executive director Langiwe Lungu said ERB intends to co-publish news articles, features and columns to be more visible and accessible to consumers, licencees, investors, traders and emerging businesses, among stakeholders.

She said ERB believes its regulatory role will be appreciated more when deliberate efforts are made to forge links with key media houses like the Daily Mail.

Ms Lungu said that, through the MoU, ERB will access concessional advertising rates in the Daily Mail while it (ERB) will be required to prioritise the national newspaper on the list of companies it publicises with.

She said the partnership with the Daily Mail will help increase ERB’s credibility and create the correct narrative on its regulatory functions and relevance, which is often misunderstood and misrepresented.

"We are wrongly understood, but this development will create the correct awareness. For example, many people think we procure fuel, yet we just