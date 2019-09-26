ERB consults on Zesco spark

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) is consulting key stakeholders to enable it to determine how Zesco’s application for electricity import levy can be considered in view of the power deficit the country is facing.

ERB public relations manager Kwali Mfuni said in a letter dated September 10, 2019 Zesco sought the regulator's approval of the import levy of emergency 300 megawatts from Eskom for six months.