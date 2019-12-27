ERB approves 200 percent increase to make company viable

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

ELECTRICITY tariffs have been increased for domestic and commercial consumers by about 200 percent and 49 percent, respectively to help Zesco, the supplier, operate efficiently and viably.

And pump prices for fuel have been increased, with the cost for petrol going up by K1.64 per litre.

Energy Regulation Board (ERB) board chairman Raymond Mpundu announced these adjustments last night with the new electricity tariffs coming into effect on January 1, 2020. The new fuel prices took effect at midnight