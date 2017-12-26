Equipment boost to improve Zamtel service

ESTHER MSETEKA, NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

ZAMTEL says the injection of US$287 million in the acquisition of equipment will help the firm to provide better mobile communication services countrywide.

Company chief marketing officer Lho-zindaba Sakala said the equipment that include 1,009 towers will significantly enhance service delivery and help to drive socio-economic growth in the selected areas.

Ms Sakala is optimistic that with the various economic growth strategies being implemented, the company is expected to remain buoyant and will positively contribute to the treasury.

"Early this year, business was not very good but we came up with a strategy and we added value to our products. We have brought in lot of equipment on the technical side and it is going to help us to …