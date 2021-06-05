Ephraim, Kings plan big

HELMA BWALYA,Lusaka

GOSPEL singers Ephraim and Kings Malembe Malembe are next month scheduled to hold a concert dubbed Love Wave, which they say is aimed at demonstrating love amid this difficult time of the pandemic. Kings says said having experienced the first and second wave of the coronavirus, there is also a wave of love and that is what they are expecting. “We are motivated by the word of God which says God is love and when love moves, it means God moves,” Kings said. “Some people would wonder why in the past months we have experienced a lot of apologies from people, for me, it was a wave of love I saw, it was like God was trying to prepare the hearts of men. “Instead of going into elections with bitterness, God in his own special way prepared the environment and the atmosphere where people can accept each other and love each other despite their political affiliations and denominations so hence this concert was born.” Kings said while the nation is officially experiencing a third wave of the coronavirus, they are also declaring that there is a wave of love. “Apart from the waves of corona, there is also a wave of love and that’s what we are expecting and that’s what we are now seeing,” he said. “So, this concert is for people to come, especially political players, to come and shake hands and demonstrate love and show people that apart from political affiliations, it’s ‘One Zambia One Nation’. Kings said it is their prayer for political leaders to be in attendance. They are writing invitation letters to them as well as traditional leaders. The invitation letters will be extended to President Edgar Lungu and United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema and other opposition figures. “Zambia is our tribe all of us, it’s our business,” he said. “It’s not about insulting each other, it’s not about calling CLICK TO READ MORE