Envoys, PSs fired

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

IN KEEPING with what he says is his promise of delivering a servant-based leadership, President Hakainde Hichilema last evening continued laying the groundwork with a clearout of 20 permanent secretaries, 13 diplomats and other senior government officials. The President’s Special Assistant and Spokesperson, Anthony Bwalya, said the termination of contracts is with immediate effect. He said the replacements will be announced soon. “The terminations of some government officials has also been necessitated in order to entrench a new culture of accountability in the way that Government works at permanent secretary level, and at senior government level,” Mr Bwalya said at State House last evening. Among the permanent secretaries dismissed are Chanda Kabwe (national coordinator – Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit), Juliana Shoko (Parliamentary Business – Office of the Vice-President), Boniface Chimbwali (Public Service Management Division), Amos Malupenga (Ministry of Information and Media), Matthew Ngulube (Ministry of Local Government), Chanda Kaziya (Labour and Social Security), Lennox Kalonde (Works and Supply) and Songowayo Zyambo (Ministry of Agriculture). Other Permanent Secretaries are Barnaby Mulenga (Mines and Minerals Development), Misheck Lungu (Ministry of Transport and Communication), Sastone Silomba (Ministry of Gender), Masiye Banda (Ministry of Home Affairs) and Emmanuel Ngulube (Ministry of Health). Provincial permanent secretaries whose contracts have been terminated are Danny Bukali (Western), Bright Nundwe (Copperbelt), Joyce Nsamba (Southern), Charles Mushota (Luapula), Willies Mangimela (North-Western), Bernard Chomba (Central) and Royd Chakaba (Northern) and deputy permanent secretary for Eastern Province Japhet Lombe. The permanent secretaries not on the list announced last evening include Kennedy Malama (Health), Elias Kamanga (Lusaka Province), John Phiri (Youth and Sport) and Jobbicks Kalumba (Education), among others. Civil Service Commission chairperson Dickon Chasaya and CLICK TO READ MORE