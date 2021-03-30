Envoy gives his take on cyber law

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PEOPLE should judge the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes law based on its implementation, British Ambassador to Zambia Nicholas Woolley has advised.

Last week, President Edgar Lungu signed the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill of 2021 into law.

The law will protect people against cybercrimes, provide for child online protection, and facilitate identification, declaration and protection of critical information infrastructure.

In an interview, Mr Woolley says police will now be able to take action against people committing cyber fraud, among other vices.

He said hate speech is not the same as free speech, adding that incitement of violence is unacceptable.

“Voices of criticism are part of democracy but inciting violence is not acceptable. And so, we will judge the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes law by its implementation.

"Sometimes, the so-called checks and balances go too far. Of course, violence is not justified even under such circumstances