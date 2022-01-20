Entry visa fees revised

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

THE Department of Immigration has revised entry visa employment and investor permit fees, among others, aimed at streamlining and harmonising various charges that impact the cost of doing business. Visa fees for single entry and transit entry will now cost US$25 while double entry is pegged at US$40, with multiple entry costing US$75 and for a day tripper US$10. The Kaza visa, which is mainly for international tourists, will now cost US$50.

Under the private sector, fees are now costing K4,500 for a cross-border permit issuance while its renewal is pegged at K6,750, with a replacement costing K4,500 and a permit variation by change of passport costing K1,500. According to a notice issued by the Department of Immigration, the new fees will apply effective January 1, 2022. No fees will apply for diplomatic permit issuance, its renewal or replacement. The employment permit issuance is now at K18,000 with its renewal pegged at K21,000, while a replacement is costing K18,000 and a variation by change of occupation will now cost K9,000. Employment permit variation by addition of names of spouse or child is costing K3,000, while variation by change of employer is pegged at K9,000 and variation by change of nationality or name is also costing K9,000. Investors’ permit issuance stands at K12,000 with its renewal costing K15,000, while a permit duplicate is costing K12,000 and variation by CLICK TO READ MORE