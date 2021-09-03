Ensure justice for all – Acting CJ

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

THE judiciary should ensure access to justice is availed to every citizen regardless of their status in society. Acting Chief Justice Michael Musonda says justice should be made a reality to many and should be easily accessed by laying facts in plain and simple language for all to understand. Justice Musonda said this during the launch of service charters for the Supreme, Constitutional, Court of Appeal and Local courts yesterday. Service charters are a set of guidelines on how particular institutions should operate. "These service charters that we are launching today seek to simplify court processes and procedures. Is it not possible to ensure that these processes and procedures are simplified from inception? "I am assuming here that by simplifying the processes and procedures of our courts, we do not seek to negate the essence and meaning of the founding law," Justice Musonda said. He implored the judiciary to always understand that the law is made to serve the people, adding that no good purposes will be served by alienating people. Justice Musonda called for smooth court processes and procedures that will not alienate people to be served. "Judicial authority is exercised