Enough reason to be optimistic

AFTER edging Botswana 2-1 last Thursday, Zambia can slowly start believing that chances of

qualifying for the Africa Cup are still alive though very slim.

Yes, chances are still alive and with hard work, the Chipolopolo can still realise their dream although for now it is

still looking like a tall order.

Like national team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojević said, we cannot start celebrating after beating Botswana in the

first leg because the journey is still a long way to go and it is still a complicated one. However, that win gave us all

the reasons to be optimistic.

From being without a point, at least now we have three in our account and this could be the start of better things to come.

If we were to judge Micho based on the matches played so far, we can say the Serb is on the right track and I wish Zambia had started the qualification race with him at the helm. Maybe the shambolic showing against Algeria

and Zimbabwe could have been avoided.

In these qualifiers, losing at home, even if it is a single match, can complicate a lot of things. Forget about the 5-0 drubbing we suffered at the hands of Group H leaders Algeria in Blida, the biggest mistake was that 2-1 loss to Zimbabwe at National Heroes Stadium in front of the home crowd.

Losing to the Zebras at home again would have out rightly knocked us out of the race. But for now, we have some hope

that tables might turn although things are no longer entirely in our hands.

We lost to Zimbabwe at home and it is that loss which seems to have made things difficult for us. But we cannot

continue crying over the spilt milk, it is now time to look forward.

We beat Botswana and we should build on that.

We should all rally behind the team as they face Botswana tomorrow so that we can record back to back victories over our neighbours and put ourselves in a strong position for qualification.

Yes a win over Botswana in tomorrow’s match will be a huge morale booster for the team.

When the qualifiers were starting, the team had no substantive coach and we relied on Aggrey Chiyangi who himself had other commitments at his club Green Eagles. But now that we have a full time national team coach, our expectations are even high.

From the time Micho arrived, I think FAZ has done good work in as far as preparations are concerned. But we are

hoping to see an improved performance from the team in tomorrow’s match.

The team won in Lusaka yes, but the performance was not convincing especially in defence and up front.

Those who had criticised Micho’s decision to include out of form strikers Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga

felt vindicated after Thursday’s game because the duo was not impressive.

Of course both Shonga and Mulenga are still young and have a chance to rediscover form but for now I think

they don’t deserve to be in the team.

Their presence is what is called playing names.

Given the magnitude of tomorrow’s match, I am of the view that there should be no room for Shonga in the starting lineup. It is not deniable that he almost cost the team a win at home with his failure to convert scoring opportunities.

Botswana will be more focused seeing that they will be playing at home and they also know that a win tomorrow would see them overtake Zambia on the log hence the need for the technical bench to pick the best.

Surely a $5,000 which is about K105,000 that government has put on the table for the players if they beat Botswana again is enough motivation.

We should also have it in our minds that the coming matches after tomorrow will be against Zimbabwe and Algeria,

who have all beaten us previously, so Botswana must fall.

Good luck Zambia.

