Enough of leisure

STEVEN MVULA, Parliament

MINISTER OF Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo did not waste time in punching holes in a motion brought forward by Kanchibiya Patriotic Front (PF) Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda which seeks to introduce national heritage and cultural week as a way to celebrate the country’s traditional diversity.

Mr Nkombo, who is also Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament, believes it is a waste of time.

The motion, which PF Milanzi MP Melesiana Phiri seconded, fell off after those against it outnumbered those in favour.

“I failed to get the real reason of bringing such a flat motion to the House,” Mr Nkombo said. “There are events that deserve celebration such as Independence and we only celebrate it for one day… What will be the justification of spending so many hours?

"Our friends in PF enjoy squandering man-hours… what will we be doing in those seven days? Some of us