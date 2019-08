STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

POLICE have summoned deregistered National Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili for questioning.

According to sources, police delivered a call-out on Mr Kambwili’s residence yesterday.

The call-out was signed by superintendent Stephen Nkhowani and was received by Kambwili's daughter, Chanda Katema Kambwili.