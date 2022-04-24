Enlargement goes wrong

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

A MAN aged 34 is battling for his life at Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital after an attempt to enlarge his private parts went wrong leading to a fractured manhood. Both authorities at the hospital and the victim, Joseph Bwalya, confirmed the incident in separate interviews. Mr Bwalya, of Lusaka, is said to have consumed a concoction of herbs in order to enlarge his manhood so that he could satisfy the sexual desires of his wife. A doctor at the hospital, who was one of the surgeons operating on the patient, said Mr Bwalya was taken to the health facility with an erect manhood that was as hard as steel and could not go down. “We had a case which was brought to us at the hospital. The patient had what we call penile fracture or fractured penis. We suspect he took traditional medicine but we are CLICK TO READ MORE