Enjoy but remember school fees

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

TEACHER unions have urged parents not to over-spend during this festive period to save money for their children’s school requirements next month.

Speaking in separate interviews yesterday, the Zambia National Union of Teachers (ZNUT) and the Secondary School Teachers’ Union of Zambia (SESTUZ) called on parents to be conscious during this period.

ZNUT spokesperson Joe Kasaka said the union does not want to see some pupils failing to report to school due to lack of money for their fees and other requirements.

“Parents must enjoy responsibly because we do not want to see a situation where some pupils will be failing to report for school,” he said.

Mr Kasaka also urged teachers not to over-celebrate during the festive period so that they can all resume their duties in a healthy and sound manner.

"We do not want to lose anyone during this period, we know some people like overdoing things…