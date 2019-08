ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

UNDER-23 national team coach Beston Chambeshi has summoned 12 professionals, among them England-based striker Noble Ramsey, for the 2019 Egypt Africa Cup of Nations last round qualifier against Congo- Brazzaville.

Seven players were part of the under-20 squad that won the under-20 Africa of Nations in 2017 in Zambia.