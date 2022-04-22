Engineers must up game

INFLATING procurement costs is a cancer that has dogged Zambia for a long time. This is particularly the case in the procurement of construction services. Of particular concern has been the high cost of road construction due to collusion between contractors and procurement agencies. President Hakainde Hichilema’s call on engineers to help curb this scourge is therefore timely. President Hichilema said engineers were partly to blame for Zambia’s high indebtedness by allowing exaggeration of construction costs. Memories are still fresh on how construction of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway was halted due to a public outcry. If it had proceeded, the project would have cost the taxpayer several times more than similar ones in other countries. It has been observed that Zambia has the highest cost of road construction per kilometre in the region.

This is attributed mainly to corruption through overpricing of construction costs. Engineers should be patriotic and rise to the call to help Zambia build infrastructure at optimum cost. Engineers as technocrats charged with the responsibility to approve construction works have the right to disapprove any works which do not meet the required standard. Engineers are supposed to ensure that Government gets value for money for construction projects. We’ve had a number of poorly executed projects certified by our engineers. One is left to wonder of what value are inspections of projects by engineers or do engineers even inspect these projects? There’s need for engineers to up their game and ensure that they add value to construction projects by ensuring that only well executed projects are approved. Engineers need to understand that they are key partners in the development of this country. There’s need to always put national interest first and this entails guarding against fraudsters who are bent on reaping huge sums of money on shoddy works. Going forwards Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) should work closely with government to ensure that contractors deliver value for money for all contracts awarded. Government should have EIZ and heads of departments from the schools of engineering at local universities on board during the planning and implementation of infrastructure projects. In the past regime engineers complained of being overlooked during planning and implementation of projects. The coming into office of the new dawn administration represents a fresh start. EIZ and Government should sit at the table and dialogue. Government should present projects to be done in the next five years and seek input from engineers on how they can be undertaken cost-effectively. The pricing mechanisms should be transparent for all the parties involved for them to appreciate how they were arrived at. The new dawn administration should set a good precedent of listening to engineers and doing what is best for the country.