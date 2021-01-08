Engineers face ban

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) will revoke licences for engineers who were involved in procurement and installation of a kiln at Ndola Lime which cost Government over US$100 million but it has never worked.

EIZ president Abel Ng’andu said the institution will also discipline engineers involved in the construction of a flyover bridge on Alick Nkhata Road in Longacres in Lusaka.

Mr Ng’andu said in an interview yesterday that EIZ will not entertain a situation where its members give wrong technical advice to Government and go scot-free.

“We have a number of cases before our disciplinary committee. We are just reviewing them and we will inform you when we have concluded.

“We want to clean up the institution so that when the public uses an engineering professional, they should get value for CLICK TO READ MORE