Engagement with COVID vaccine makers good step

Zambia imports virtually all drugs as a result, Government sets aside colossal sums in the national budget to cater for the importation of drugs.

Much as importing drugs, including vaccines is important, it is a huge drain on the country’s coffers and contributes to the weakening of the Kwacha as it entails using foreign exchange.

Therefore, sentiments by Minister of Health Jonas Chanda for the country to start manufacturing drugs locally, including vaccines, is timely.

Zambia, like many other countries, is learning the hard way that relying on external suppliers for medicines is undesired. The country’s citizens are at the mercy of the suppliers and the goodwill of those that believe in universal health solutions.

The countries that are able to finance production of drugs are prioritising their own citizens as is evidently so in this global fight against COVID-19. You can’t quite blame them, although it is folly not to help a sick neighbour.

With the vaccines now more readily available for the rest of the world, there has been a notable shift of concentration or attention from other ailments to COVID-19.

More resources – finances and personnel – are being put in the COVID-19 fight. Zambia is constantly reminding itself not to neglect other health concerns like cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure, which, too, need resources to sustain the lives of the patients.

The costs would have been much lower if all these drugs were locally produced.

Another disadvantage of importing medicines is in the lead time. One cannot be absolutely sure about when the medicines that have been ordered would be delivered.

With lock-downs in some countries being unpredictable, supply of the medicines would be delayed. That wouldn’t happen if the medicines are made within the country.

The efforts Zambia has already been making to produce common but essential drugs locally must be expedited. This situation of not being certain is unhealthy.

Investment in research and development must be increased. The National Council for Scientific Research (NCSR) and universities must be given the financial muscle to do what the local brains can surely do.

Of course research in health matters usually does take long before conclusive results can be tabled. Well, Zambia is old enough to by now have produced some medical products that can be used locally and exported. Let’s up the game.

Zambia surely has no shortage of the brains needed to come up with the desired solutions.

Take Namibia-based Kazhila Croffat Chinsembu, for instance. The full professor and author based at the University of Namibia has done a lot of work on medicinal plants.

Prof. Chinsembu wrote a book: Green Medicines: Pharmacy of natural products for HIV and five AIDS-related infections; published in 2016.

His second book is called Indigenous Natural Medicines for Diabetes, Obesity and High Cholesterol; it was published in June 2018.

The two books speak about health aspects of our Zambian medicinal plants, which the country has under-utilised.

Dr Chanda’s clarion call should encourage innovation so that the country can begin implementing practical translation of knowledge into products.

That is why it is important for the country to start investing into research and development to reap the benefits, more so that the natural resources are abundant in Zambia.

Producing drugs locally will lead to the accrual of economic benefits from savings on imports, thereby strengthen the Kwacha against international convertible currencies.

Sustainable jobs would also be created.

Zambia should aspire to become a regional hub for production of.

As Dr Chanda begins the advocacy for local manufacturing of drugs by linking local firms with internationally acclaimed pharmacies, Zambians must take advantage of move by Government to save Zambia from avoidable externalisation of finances and most importantly save lives.