Engage private sector in constructing key roads

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has been urged to consider engaging the private sector in the development of key roads as Zambia looks to accelerate trade with its neighbours after the enforcement of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

AfCFTA will ease the movement of goods, services and people across the continent in a quest to promote intra-Africa trade, which is low at less than 18 percent.

Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) president Chabuka Kawesha said in response to a press query that Government, through the Road Development Agency (RDA), should liberalise the development of roads to attract private sector financing to ensure connectivity to various countries.

Dr Kawesha said connectivity to countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Angola, which are key markets for Zambia, has been hampered by the bad state of roads.

"To yield from the benefits of having good road models, RDA must move to liberalise then regulate in the AfCFTA era, and this will attract private financing in