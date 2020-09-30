Engage Namibia in locusts fight

MIKE MUGALA, Sesheke

THERE is a high possibility that the African migratory red locusts which have invaded Sesheke and Mwandi districts in Western Province came from Namibia, and so Government should engage that country to combat the pests effectively.

International Red Locusts Control Organisation scientist John Katheru says Zambia should engage the Namibian government to fight the spread of the pests in the two districts, which are close to that country.

“It will be difficult for us to contain the locusts if the Namibian government is not incorporated into the fight, otherwise we will be spraying and the locusts will continue migrating from there,” Mr Katheru said.

He said this on Monday evening at a review meeting with Zambia Air Force (ZAF) and