Enforcing hygiene in public

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

MAINTIANING hygiene, particularly the practice of washing hands with soap and keeping surroundings clean, has become a health imperative as nations battle the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

As the COVID-19 disrupts every area of people’s lives, communities are being advised to observe good hygiene.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), “hygiene refers to conditions and practices that help to maintain health and prevent the spread of diseases.”

In most communities across the country, poor hygiene has been one of the major threats to public health.

Some communities are strewn with heaps of garbage, while these unsanitary conditions which make it easy for diseases to thrive have not spared markets and bus stops.

However, minister of Local Government Charles Banda says good hygiene is one of the major activities being undertaken to stop COVID-19 and ensure that it does not spread further.