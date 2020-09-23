Energy independence with solar

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

UNITED States of America politician Bernie Sanders once said: “If we are serious about moving towards energy independence in a cost-effective way, we should invest in solar energy.”

“If we are serious about cutting air, water pollution and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, we should invest in solar energy.”

Indeed, solar can move towards energy independence in a cost-effective way and supplement hydro energy, currently under threat due to the drying up of power generation and water bodies triggered by climate change.

This is evidenced by the supply of 88 megawatts (MW) to Zesco Limited’s national grid by Enel.

Enel has an installed capacity to produce 34 MW and Neoen is producing 54 MW in partnership with