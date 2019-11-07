Energy Forum salutes State for revised National Energy Policy

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

ENERGY Forum Zambia has commended Government for approving the 2019 revised National Energy Policy, saying the measure will help liberalise the energy sector.

This revised energy policy will, among other issues, promulgate the Energy Regulation Board Act, Rural Electrification Authority Act and unpack the power rehabilitation process.

Forum chairperson Johnstone Chikwanda said energy is one sector where Zambia has spent billions of dollars in subsidies over the past decades. READ MORE