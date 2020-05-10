Energise for the girl-child

NEWS that over 500 girls have been withdrawn from early marriages by the Non-Governmental Organisations Gender Coordinating Council (NGOCC) since 2016 is encouraging.

The action by NGOCC is extremely significant because it has prevented, at least for now, the prospect of transferring poverty to 500 next generation families.

The fight against early marriages in rural areas has faced a lot of challenges, which include traditional norms and poverty.

However, it is gratifying that traditional leaders have joined the fight and are working with organisations such as NGOCC to stop the practice.

It’s true that the factors that lead families to marry off children are multiple, and poverty is one of them, but parents should not kill the girls’ potential of changing the narrative.

It is also true that household poverty dictates reality on the ground, and for most of these families, one daughter given away in marriage means one less mouth to feed and fend for.

But this mindset should change among parents by concentrating on finding better ways of securing a good future for the girl-child.

The lack of social services like schools is no longer an excuse because Government has built schools and health posts almost in all corners of the country.

Parents have an obligation to take their children to school with the facilities in place.

Both boys and girls in rural areas deserve to be allowed time to receive education without any hindrance.

Cultural practices and social norms that impede the future of girls and boys should not be tolerated.

A number of studies such as the Zambia Early Marriage Study by UNICEF have been done in Zambia to gather evidence to increase understanding of this unfortunate but rampant situation.

Solutions for early marriages lie in a multi-sectoral approach, and this is certainly largely beyond the sensitisation programmes which elevate a girl-child to being equal to or having more potential than a boy-child.

Among many other initiatives, Government must begin to devolve some of these infrastructure developments to rural areas to open up the potential in these areas.

Seasonal jobs shall provide local people with an income to provide for their families. This should also attract investments in sectors where a competitive edge exists. Government must open markets for what these people produce.

Young men should find something to do rather than rush into marriages even when they have nothing to provide for the girl-child.

Poverty or not, there is no longer justification for marrying off the girl-child.

Time has come for families, especially parents, to stop regarding the girl-child as an asset for disposal to the willing suitor in exchange for a few pieces of silver. This very act takes away the girl-child’s dream for a career.

Marrying off the girl-child is modern-day slavery, which should be fought tooth and nail.

Teachers, the clergy and politicians should join in this noble fight which the first family has been championing.

This scourge is not the preserve of Luapula and Northern provinces as girl-children are being married off daily in Zambia.

As for the administration in Luapula Province which has been working hard to liquidate poverty through the expo, which has opened up the region for investment, it is a sign that more needs to be done.

Maybe, there should be an expo to unmask early child marriages.

It is also gratifying that NGOCC has continued providing sanitary towels for the girl-child and blankets, second-hand clothes and soap to be distributed in the area.

NGOCC board chairperson Mary Mulenga said if nothing is done to help the victims in this area, the gains recorded in withdrawing young girls from marriage may be lost.

Such words should energise other organisations involved in the welfare of the girl-child to come on board and fight early marriages in Zambia.