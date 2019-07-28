End our marriage, cries Mansa wife

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa

TIRED of staying with a stingy man who allegedly checks the level of mealie-meal everyday and does not allow her relatives to visit or have food at their home, a woman of Mansa has begged the local court to dissolve her marriage of two years.

Justina Chibale charged that each time her husband, Kennedy Kaunda, knocks off from work, he first checks the level of mealie-meal and asks who came to eat nshima at their house.