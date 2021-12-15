End commuter marriages – union

CATHERINE BWALYA, Choma

BASIC Education Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ) in Southern Province has backed Government’s plans to reunite couples working in different towns.

The union says the decision will help reduce cases of infidelity and the spread of diseases like HIV and AIDS.

Recently, Vice-President W.K. Mutale-Nalumango said Government was considering reuniting couples based in different towns because working in the civil service should not separate married people.

BETUZ Southern Province director Basil Hibajane said in an interview yesterday that the need to reunite couples has been long overdue.

Mr Hibajane said this contributed to infidelity in marriages.

"Some people have been separated all their working lives and they only come together maybe when one has