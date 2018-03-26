News

Emulate Christians’ unity, politicians urged

March 26, 2018
1 Min Read
CHRISTIANS observing Palm Sunday leaving the Supreme Court grounds in Lusaka yesterday. PICTURE: MACKSON WASAMUNU

SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Lusaka and MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe
CHRISTIANS across Zambia yesterday celebrated Palm Sunday to mark the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.
In Lusaka, Ecumenical Committee chairperson for Kabwata, Kamwala and Libala townships Allan Mchulu said during a procession that politicians should emulate the unity exhibited by Christians when they commemorate religious events.
The Ecumenical Committee comprises representatives from nine churches, which include the Catholic, Presbyterian, Salvation Army, United Church of Zambia (UCZ) and Pilgrim Wesylian.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

