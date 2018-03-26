Emulate Christians’ unity, politicians urged

SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Lusaka and MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

CHRISTIANS across Zambia yesterday celebrated Palm Sunday to mark the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.

In Lusaka, Ecumenical Committee chairperson for Kabwata, Kamwala and Libala townships Allan Mchulu said during a procession that politicians should emulate the unity exhibited by Christians when they commemorate religious events.

The Ecumenical Committee comprises representatives from nine churches, which include the Catholic, Presbyterian, Salvation Army, United Church of Zambia (UCZ) and Pilgrim Wesylian.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/