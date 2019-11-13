Empowerment by self-help

MARGARET CHISANGA, Lusaka

“I NEVER thought I would one day sit in a classroom with a roof.”

These were the words of Margaret Siwo, a pupil from Thantwe Community School in Chipata, Eastern Province, who had spent countless days learning under the heat of a scorching sun when the thatched roof which used to cover his tiny classroom was blown off by the wind.

According to People’s Action Forum Zambia (PAF), the community school, formed in 2003, is among many that long for decent child- friendly and safe infrastructure.

"The pupils had been learning under trees and thatched classrooms that were not safe. During the rainy season, the school would close as rain would leak through the grass roof. When it was windy, the grass would be blown off leaving the pupils in the scorching sun, forcing many to abandon classes," a report made available by PAF executive director Gina Chiwela indicates.