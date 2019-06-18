Empowering youths in rural areas

VIOLET MENGO, Mporokoso

DESPITE not being in formal employment, Joseph Mulenga, of Katanga Village in Mporokoso, is not entirely depressed about his future prospects. If anything, he is excited.

Joseph is among the youths who have been identified by Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile for empowerment.

Mr Mundubile has been encouraging youths in his constituency to form groups of five members each. The MP, who is also Northern Province minister, assisted Joseph’s group with goats whose numbers they have to grow.

“Village life is very hard because one has to toil to earn a living. I grow maize and millet, which I support my family on. The goat project brought to us is a dream come true as it will enhance our livelihoods through income generation,” Joseph says.

In an effort to make a real difference in the lives of young people of Mporokoso, Mr Mundubile initiated the empowerment programme for young people.