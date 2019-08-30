Empowering girls by mentorship

MTHONISWA BANDA, Solwezi

THERE were deafening shouts of “I am touched! I am touched!” as the 107 graduating pupils at the Girl Mentorship Programme seventh graduation ceremony responded to motivational poems, plays and a speech by fellow pupils at Trident College in Solwezi.

The pupils, who were drawn from 37 local school clubs supported by First Quantum Minerals (FQM) through its subsidiary mines, Kansanshi and Kalumbila, had just finished an intensive eight-day mentorship camp.

The 2019 mentorship camp drew participants from 37 schools surrounding Kansanshi Mining Plc and Kalumbila Minerals Limited where Books Before Girls/ Boys clubs were launched recently.

At the ceremony punctuated by pomp and splendour, all the graduating pupils sporting pink (girls) and white (boys) clothes were given school bags containing books, mathematical sets, hygiene packs and solar lamps for reading.

The pupils, who sang motivational songs about their resolve and future plans before North-Western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu, invited guests, teachers, FQM officials and parents, promised to put into practice the lessons they had learned from the intensive eight days of mentorship.