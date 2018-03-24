Empower students with entrepreneural skills – Lungu

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has urged training institutions to inculcate values of entrepreneurship in their students.

He said learners should be given knowledge on how to market their products, as well as how to manage their resources.

Mr Lungu said this yesterday during a private visit to Chesire Homes in Chawama constituency in Lusaka.

“This is the only way that people with skills such as tailoring will be able to grow their businesses,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/