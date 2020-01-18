Employee exit interviews beneficial to organisations

Analysis: PATRICK MWELA

ONE inescapable reality of the world of work is that at one time or the other, the employee will disengage from employment.

And there are many modes of leaving: death, dismissal, redundancy, retrenchment, retirement, and resignation.

With regard to resignation, the question that arises is ‘how many employers take time to sit down with their outgoing employees to try and understand the reasons for their decision?’ The context for this kind of interaction between the employee and the employer is the “exit interview”.

This write-up propounds on the exit interview as an essential Human Resource Management (HRM) tool that benefits an organisation if taken seriously.