‘Emmanuel Munaile is the man’

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola and ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

EMMANUEL Munaile, who has announced his intentions to challenge Andrew Kamanga for the position of Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president, has started his receiving some backing with the latest being from Stanley Chilimunda.

Chilimunda, the proprietor of FAZ Copperbelt Division Three outfit Stan Hazard, said in an interview in Kitwe yesterday that with the dwindling soccer standards in the country, Munaile, a former FAZ vice-president, is the right man to take Zambian football forward.