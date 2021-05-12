Emmanuel Mulenga on leaving Cabinet

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Ndola

AFTER serving for almost two years as minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development, Emmanuel Mulenga will this week, like all others in Cabinet, relinquish his post. It is a constitutional requirement as the country heads to the polls on August 12. Parliament will also be dissolved this week to allow for electioneering.

And as he leaves office, the 41-year-old talked about his time in office and his faith in God.

Yes, he has been known to publicly exhibit his Christian faith, like when I recently travelled with him to the source of the Zambezi River in North-Western Province. The minister offered his prayers to God, asking Him to heal Zambia from the COVID-19 pandemic. He poured salt and anointing oil into the water and declared the nation healed. He said he decided to go to the source because the country’s name is derived from the great river.

So what did he achieve at the ministry?

I am leaving office a happy man in the sense that I have achieved what I wanted to achieve.

What I really wanted to do is to transform the ministry.

I will start with the Child Department. At that department, we have done a lot in removing some children from the streets and having some of them reintegrate with their families. We have taken others to ZNS (Zambia National Service) camps where they are being taught survival skills.

We have transformed their lives with the help of President Edgar Lungu, who has been providing all the resources we have been using.

It’s a pity that we didn’t conclude with child welfare issues. We were still putting pieces of legislation together.

We have done 99 percent of the work; it is just that some stakeholders came at the last minute with CLICK TO READ MORE