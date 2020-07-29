Emergency social cash to benefit over 650,000 vulnerable

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

AN EMERGENCY social cash transfer programme targeting 656,000 vulnerable households in 16 districts affected by COVID-19 has been launched.

Affected families who are already on the database of the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services will each receive K400 per month for six months.

Government is implementing the programme in partnership with three United Nations (UN) agencies namely World Food Programme (WFP), International Labour Organisation (ILO) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Minister of Community Development and Social Services Kampamba Mulenga said COVID-19 is not only threatening lives but food security.

Ms Mulenga said Government in collaboration with the UN and other partners decided to help the most vulnerable because their livelihoods have been negatively affected by the global pandemic.

She was speaking yesterday when she launched the programme.