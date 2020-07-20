Emeralds body calls for waiver

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

THE Emerald and Semi-precious Stones Association of Zambia has called on Government to consider waiving area charges for gemstone mining to help the sector negotiate through the coronavirus hurdles.

Association chairperson Victor Kalesha said there has been no money coming out of the gemstone sector following the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This is one reason we are asking Government to consider suspending paying of area charges for 2019/2020 because there has been no money coming out of the sector from individual operators, small- or large-scale miners,” Mr Kalesha said in an interview on Friday.

He said the gemstone mining sector has suffered during the pandemic.

“Almost all gemstone miners have halted operations this year and none are operational. This means that there is no production and no inflow of money from buyers and CLICK TO READ MORE