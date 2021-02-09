Embracing PPPs key in developing agricultural value chain

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

AS Zambia accelerates efforts of developing the agricultural value chain, investments in infrastructure through public private partnerships (PPPs) remains cardinal, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) has said.

Zambia is among 10 African countries where a study was conducted by IITA Enhancing Capacity to Apply Research Evidence Project (CAREP) aimed at exploring factors that can influence the country’s youth to venture into agribusiness.

According to research conducted by IITA-CAREP, agriculture graduates seek off-farm employment rather than pursuing agribusiness as a career due to poor infrastructure such as processing facilities.

The research reveals that a mind-set change is one factor that can increase youth engagement in agriculture, as students who have a