Embrace technology, UPND told

STEVEN MVULA, NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

THOSE who abuse online platforms like members of the United Party for National Development (UPND) to discredit Government should use the same technology to pre-register as voters.

Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema likes Facebook and so he should encourage his supporters to pre-register online.

“This is the easiest way to win an election, especially for Hakainde Hichilema, who has many followers on Facebook. So, instead of fighting a noble cause, he should support it,” she said in an interview yesterday.

Ms Nawakwi said it is prudent that the Electoral Commission of Zambia moves in tandem with modern advancement in CLICK TO READ MORE