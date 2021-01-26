Embrace mechanised farming, Luano farmers told

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

WITH foot and mouth disease killing animals in Luano, District Commissioner Christopher Chibuye has urged small-scale farmers to embrace mechanised farming.

Mr Chibuye said corridor and foot and mouth diseases are a threat to livestock and crops.

He said in an interview yesterday that having cattle is no longer about prestige but an important aspect of farming.

“Because of corridor and foot and mouth diseases, a lot of our animals are dying. We are now encouraging our farmers to think outside the box and do mechanised farming,” Mr Chibuye said.

He said farmers should team up and explore ways of how they can buy equipment such as tractors CLICK TO READ MORE