‘Embrace KK spirit’

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

AS THE August 12 general elections draw closer, political parties have been urged to embrace founding President Kenneth Kaunda’s spirit of promoting peace and unity in the country.

Diplomat in the UNIP government Godfrey Lubinga has called for respect for human rights among politicians for Zambia to remain a beacon of peace.

Speaking during the launch of the Violence Free Election Campaign Organisation on Friday, Mr Lubinga said youths have a duty to propel the legacy of peace which Dr Kaunda preached during his 27-year rule of the country.

“Citizens must demand for peace as their responsibility. The launch of the violence-free election campaign organisation is in honour of Dr Kaunda, who spent his presidency promoting peace in Zambia and outside.

"Youths coming together from different political parties and