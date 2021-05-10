Embrace insurance to remain afloat

KALONDE NYATI, Mazabuka

WITH milk going to waste due to lack of storage facilities and transportation challenges, small-scale dairy farmers, through their respective cooperatives, should take up insurance cover to mitigate the risk, International Labour Organisation (ILO) has said.

Country director for Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique George Okutho said the dairy industry has potential to unlock poverty among small-scale farmers and significantly contribute to the growth of agriculture, but interventions such as insurance will be critical.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday after touring Munjile Small Holder Dairy Farmers Cooperative Society in Magoye, Mazabuka, Mr Okutho said insurance cover helps to mitigate potential risks especially for the industry that produces perishable goods such as milk.

Mr Okutho said insurance will go a long way in moving the informal sector forward.

“The suggestion for insurance comes from the understanding of how cooperatives are operating and the risk that they face in the collection, keeping and transporting the milk and how they try to CLICK TO READ MORE