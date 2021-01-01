Embrace hope, says President in New Year message

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

ALL political parties, the Church, traditional leaders and civil society should work with Government this year to ensure peace and economic recovery.

President Edgar Lungu is hopeful of free and fair general elections on August 12 as well as the country’s economy rebounding.

Addressing the nation on New Year’s Eve on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation television and radio last night, President Lungu warned against intimidation and violence during campaigns because such vices have no place in Zambia’s democracy.

“Intimidation and violence are an affront to our democracy and Christian values that teach us to love our neighbour as we love ourselves.

"Values that teach us that we are our brothers' keeper. Values that teach us that we are all created equal in the image of God," he said.