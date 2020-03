TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ORGANIC Farm7 chief executive officer Abel Hangoma has urged farmers to consider growing grapes, which are more profitable.

This follows two-year trials carried out by Mr Hangoma which were successful.

Mr Hangoma, who is also a farmer, said the number of vines in Zambia is countable but looking at the potential the country has, there is need to increase the number of plants to