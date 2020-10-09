Embrace ECZ

WHENEVER general elections are around the corner, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) begins to take a lot of flak from some stakeholders. Such a time has come around again and, as before, there is a

flurry of criticism, most of it unsubstantiated.

To calm the waters, the ECZ regularly meets various key stakeholders and there can be none more crucial than the political leaders themselves.

It is commendable, therefore, that the ECZ has continued with its tradition of bringing the top-most stakeholders to a round table to hear their concerns and for the elections body to explain its position on the various issues.

Yesterday’s bringing together of the political leaders will hopefully put into context ECZ’s road map to the August

12, 2021 general elections as well as all the attendant activities.

More importantly, we hope all those political leaders and their supporters who doubt the ECZ’s ability to deliver

credible elections will have their assertions allayed.

It is unfortunate that oftentimes some politicians voice out their opposition of ECZ activities without any reasonable justification.

All players have the right to question anything that seems or is indeed wrong so that the elections playing field is even.

Such concerns, however, must be founded on truth and proof.

Blanket aspersions against the electoral body could mean that these stakeholders have other motives for their attacks.

Oddly, some of those that contend that ECZ has no capacity to manage the elections seem to be basing their argument on social media chitchat. They allege that the ECZ is working towards rigging the elections and their argument is based on the

decision by the commission to enhance voter registration through online platforms.

The world is evolving extremely fast and information and communications technology is at the centre of all this.

There are some stakeholders who, for instance, don’t think that nine million voters can be registered online within 30

days. Clearly, there is need to understand the growing advantages and scope of communication technology.

As has been explained, if nine million voters can vote in one day, there should be no challenge in having people preregister in 30 days. So instead of harping on this narrative, the influential political players will do well to encourage their supporters to begin the registration process.

With the election date cast in the Constitution concrete, this is no time to distract the ECZ.

As the commission’s chairman, Justice Esau Chulu has said:

“Time is compact.”

Indeed it is. In Justice Chulu’s words: “There will be need for voter registration, compilation

of the register and certification of that register.”

There is also the crucial matter of strategies to manage electoral violence.

There is absolutely no time for the political players to get agitated over the process, especially considering that the ECZ has provided a platform on which it has declared its readiness to “walk with all political players”.

Yesterday’s dialogue with presidents and secretary generals of the various political parties was timely because some stakeholders were beginning to believe anything and everything that was being said against the ECZ.

Facilitating dialogue like this and seeking consensus is healthy for the process.

The ECZ cannot afford to lose the goodwill of political parties and civil society organisations.

With a fairly positive tone set by the leaders in yesterday’s meeting, we hope all other stakeholders will build on this resolve to talk, to listen and to find solutions for any challenges.