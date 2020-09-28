Embrace ECZ technology, youths told

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, MAYENGO NYIRENDA

Lusaka, Chipata

YOUTHS should ignore those advising them to shun the ongoing online voter registration exercise, the Reformed Church in Zambia (RCZ) has advised.

RCZ synod moderator Edwin Zulu says despite some sectors talking ill of the exercise, it is good to embrace technology.

He said young people must fully support the electoral processes the country is undertaking by submitting their details to acquire voters’ cards ahead of next year’s general elections.

Reverend Professor Zulu was speaking yesterday at the welcoming ceremony of RCZ minister-in-charge of Matero Presbytery, Pennius Mbewe.

“We have a young church here. This one [church] is full of young people who are active on CLICK TO READ MORE