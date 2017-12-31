Embrace discipline, Swallows players told

CECILIA ZULU, Lusaka

SOUTHERN Province Minister Edify Hamukale has urged New Monze Swallows players to maintain discipline if they are to conquer in the Super Division next year.

Hamukale said during an award presentation ceremony in Monze on Friday night that with discipline and dedication, Swallows could perform to expectation in the elite league.

In a speech read on his behalf by Monze District Commissioner Cyprian Hamanyanga, Hamukale said Swallows' achievement has brought joy to Southern Province.