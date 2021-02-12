Embrace digital libraries – Veep

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says there is need for the country’s education system to embrace digital libraries as channels for accessing education and information.

She noted that traditional libraries have not received physical infrastructure facelift in ages and face the challenge of stocking relevant up-to-date books.

“This has resulted in most libraries remaining behind in terms of relevance in schools and communities, especially libraries which are supposed to be the nearest source of information for people leaving in the communities,” she said.

Mrs Wina pointed out that digital libraries present opportunities for access to great volumes of educational materials and information at the convenience of the learners.