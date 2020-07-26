Elopements on increase due to COVID-19

LUCY LUMBE

Livingstone

CHIEF Chikanta of the Tonga in Kalomo is concerned about the high incidences of elopement in his chiefdom amid COVID-19.

The chief said girls between the age of 13 and 17 have decided to abandon their studies, opting to get married.

He said in an interview yesterday that the closure of schools because of COVID-19 pandemic has seen an increase in early marriages in his chiefdom.

“With the closure of schools due to COVID-19, we have seen a lot of girls trying to go into marriages, they are instead abandoning school and choosing marriage. Just in the past four days, I have received about three elopement cases,” Chief Chikanta said.

The traditional leader said he is engaging the affected families to make sure that elopements are stopped to allow the girls to focus on education.